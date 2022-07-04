Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOC opened at $486.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $459.52 and its 200 day moving average is $432.07. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

