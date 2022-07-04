Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $597,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

