Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $226,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $87.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

