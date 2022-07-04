Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Boeing by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $139.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.18. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

