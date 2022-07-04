Cullinan Associates Inc. Makes New $310,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EOG Resources by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

EOG stock opened at $111.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

