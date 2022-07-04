Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after purchasing an additional 883,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,985 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $53.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

