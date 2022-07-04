Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,193,000 after acquiring an additional 209,629 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,175,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $84.36 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

