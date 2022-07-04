Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) & AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Financial Review

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.2% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Curis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Curis has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -490.80% -54.04% -31.46% AIM ImmunoTech -13,933.81% -32.98% -32.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Curis and AIM ImmunoTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 1 2 0 2.67 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Curis currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 928.15%. Given Curis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Curis and AIM ImmunoTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.65 million 8.09 -$45.44 million ($0.57) -1.65 AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 268.04 -$19.13 million ($0.40) -1.95

AIM ImmunoTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curis. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Curis beats AIM ImmunoTech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-investigational new drug stage oncology drug candidate. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. It has agreements with UMN Pharma Inc.; Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

