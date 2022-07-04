Cutler Group LP Increases Stake in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCV. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 422,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 4th quarter worth $1,766,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 111,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 4th quarter worth $655,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCV opened at $9.83 on Monday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

