CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 1,025 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.29. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.69 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

