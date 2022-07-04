CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 249 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $282.13 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.