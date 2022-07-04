CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 288 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 252,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 57,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $110.22 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.