CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 549 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Philip Morris International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

PM opened at $99.72 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.