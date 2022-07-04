CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM opened at $128.49 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $126.61 and a one year high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average is $153.40. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.