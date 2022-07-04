CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,143 shares of company stock worth $19,180,490 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $168.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

