CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $99.72 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

