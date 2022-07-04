CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of D stock opened at $81.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

