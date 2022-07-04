CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,711 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,417,000 after buying an additional 157,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

