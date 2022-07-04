CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $910,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $225.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

