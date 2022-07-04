CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $81.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.13.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

