CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 3,650 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Newmont by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Newmont by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Newmont by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $61.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

