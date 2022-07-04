CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 93 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

