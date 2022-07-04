CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,004,796 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

