Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,548 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPIF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 77,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 96,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period.

Shares of TPIF opened at $22.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. Timothy Plan International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

