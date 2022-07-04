Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $245.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.50.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

