Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,302 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,814,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,701,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,469,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 217,458 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 990,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 105,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 856,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 58,515 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,282.3% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 730,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 699,376 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $19.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

