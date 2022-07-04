Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $48.47 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.44.

