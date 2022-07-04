Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 4,788 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $102.34 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

