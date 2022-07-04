Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 58,070 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,070 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,545 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,873,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $43.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

