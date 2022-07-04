Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

