Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,341 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,046,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,595,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,103,000 after buying an additional 137,481 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,909,000 after buying an additional 295,135 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,270,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 863,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,869,000 after buying an additional 52,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.