Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 203.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $174.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.63. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

