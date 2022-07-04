Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $58.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

