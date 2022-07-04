Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 898,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 497,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $41.21 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68.

