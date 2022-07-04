Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,205,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,745,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,729,000 after acquiring an additional 184,692 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,117,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,845,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

