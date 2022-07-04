Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $7.37 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for about 2.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,212,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $143,263,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 889,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.35.

MTCH stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

