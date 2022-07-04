Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $517.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $492.77 and a 200 day moving average of $492.61. The company has a market capitalization of $485.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

