Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.7% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $17,147,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $184.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

