Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 32,898 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 199,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 49,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.83 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.