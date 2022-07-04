Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.72% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $4,533,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 147.8% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $881,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

NJAN opened at $35.55 on Monday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.