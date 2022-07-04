Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,131 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

