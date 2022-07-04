Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,069 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $103.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

