Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 435 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 208,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,026,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,469,000 after acquiring an additional 106,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000.

IWB opened at $210.04 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

