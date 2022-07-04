Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 14,369 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $45.57 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

