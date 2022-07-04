Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 14,805 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,805 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.