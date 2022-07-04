Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $175.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.18 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.07 and a 200-day moving average of $191.90.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.15.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.