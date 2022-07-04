Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 45 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $282.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

