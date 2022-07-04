DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.26. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $356.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.33 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOKF. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,031,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

