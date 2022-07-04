DA Davidson Weighs in on First Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for First Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. First Bank has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $265.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.74.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 million. First Bank had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,507,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Bank by 740.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 254,620 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Bank by 5.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 277,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

