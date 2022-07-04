DA Davidson Weighs in on Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $42.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.14. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 169,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 71,075 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

